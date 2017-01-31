Road Work in Taney, Stone, Christian, Barry Counties

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – MoDOT area road work today (Tuesday) includes shoulder work on Taney County Routes J and JJ, creating one-lane traffic in areas north of Mincy and south of Kirbyville.

Pavement sealing continues in Stone County, with crews focusing on Highway 86 east of Blue Eye, and Highway 413 between Galena and Crane, with reduced traffic in those areas.

In Christian County, shoulder work begins on Route T, with one-lane traffic in areas west of Route VV. Tree trimming commences along Route UU, with drivers advised of operations between Highway 125 and Route T near Garrison.

And in Barry County, a project to repair roadway edges continues on Highway 97, with one-lane traffic between Route T near Pioneer and I-44 north of Pierce City.