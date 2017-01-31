Sherry Jo Youngblood of Cassville, MO died January 28, 2017 at 11:45 pm. She had been in failing health for some time and passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Aurora, MO surrounded by family. Sherry McClease, the daughter of Earl and Lorene McClease of Hollister, MO, was born in Miami, OK on March 19, 1937. She was raised in the Ozark mountains of south Missouri and attended Hollister High school in Taney county where she graduated as salutatorian of her class. Sherry met Hobert (Hoby) Youngblood at the age of 13 at school and married him at the age of 18 on January 10, 1956. Hobert’s service in the United States Air Force immediately took the young couple to Cheyenne, WY, then to Scott Air Force Base in St. Louis, MO, as well as Washington, DC where Hoby worked in communications at the Pentagon. It was in Washington, DC where they began their family which blossomed into six children: Mark Youngblood (Barb) of Columbia, Missouri, Steve Youngblood (Sheryl) of Ozark, Missouri, Tracy Pingel (Dave) of San Antonio, Texas, Susanne Small (Stan) of Aurora Missouri, Julie Youngblood of Springfield, Mo., and Shelley Western (Shane) of Greentop, Missouri. After their many travels, the couple eventually found themselves in Kirksville, MO where they settled, worked, and raised their children. As a young girl, Sherry loved to dance and swim, and always had a love of reading. Music was also an important part of her life and she very much enjoyed playing the piano as her husband and children sang. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Lorene McClease and her brother Daryl McClease. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Hobert Youngblood; her sister Alba Cunningham (Don) of Galena, MO; her sister-in-law, Lavern McClease of Halltown, MO; (19) nineteen grandchildren, (17) seventeen great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and multitude of friends who were all so special to her. Sherry Youngblood held a deep faith in God and was well known for her quiet grace and wisdom. Although she is now with our heavenly Father, the absence of her daily presence here is deeply felt by those who love her.

Sherry’s last wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes combined with Hobert’s ashes after his passing. At that time they will be buried together at the cemetery in Omaha, AR.

A memorial service with family and close friends followed by a fellowship meal will be held Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at 10 am at the Cedar Valley Community Church just south of Hollister.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials to the family may be sent c/o Susie Small @ 1607 S. Jefferson, Aurora, MO 65605.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.

