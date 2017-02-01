AGFC Officials Search for Bull Elk Poachers

by Shannon Cay

JASPER, Ark. – Officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are asking for the public’s help finding poachers who killed two bull elk near the Madison/Newton County line over the weekend.

According to a release from the state commission, wildlife officials received a report from a nearby landowner that he saw two men running from the area the two dead elk were later found deceased. When officials arrived on the scene, they found one of the elk’s tenderloins had been removed and it looked as though the suspects attempted to take the head too, but were not successful.

Authorities say Biologist with the AGFC collected samples from each bull elk to test for Chronic Wasting Disease and then Wildlife officials donated the salvageable meat.

Hunting Elk is only legal for a select 29 people statewide that are given permits via a lottery-type drawing. Additionally, they are only allowed to during a small window of time from October third to the seventh and Oct. 31st to November fourth.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this poaching situation is asked to contact the property authorities.

Sergeant Kenny Seay (870)715-8063

Sergeant Rusty Johnson (479)737-4379 or

AGFCs Enforcement/Poaching Hotline 1-(800)-482-9262.