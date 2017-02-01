Berryville Man Claims $100K in AR Scholarship Lottery

by Sam Clanton

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – A man from Berryville is 100-thousand dollars richer after scoring a 10X Joker’s Jackpot today (Wednesday) in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Christopher Plumlee bought his winning 5-dollar ticket at the Trimble Food Mart in Berryville. The business will receive a 1-percent commission on the sale.

Plumlee is one of two jackpot winners for the day, according to lottery officials. Hunter Clark of Jonesboro also hit a 100-thousand dollar jackpot with his 5-dollar Hot 7 ticket.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided nearly 700-million dollars for in-state college scholarships, and nearly 2-billion dollars in prizes to players since its inception in 2009.