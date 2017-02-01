Funeral services for Charlene Ruth Graves age 70, of Galena, Missouri will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 3, 2017 at Sanctuary of Hope in Branson with Pastor Sam Kaunley officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

She passed away on January 30, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Charlene was born on January 5, 1947 in Alpena, Michigan the daughter of Charles Wayne and Ruth Ellen Wetherhault Smith. She graduated from South Bend, Washington High School in 1964. She had been a longtime resident of the area and retired as a cook from the Reeds Spring Schools. She was of the protestant faith.

Survivors are her husband; Gerald Graves of the home, two children, Jerry Wayne Graves of Crane, Missouri and Gina Reed of Galena, Missouri, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two granddaughters, Heather Rose and Hailey Raelyn Reed, and a sister-in-law Gloria Warren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the Sanctuary of Hope Missions.

Please visit our web site at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.