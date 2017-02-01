City Approves Transfer of Long-Term Lease

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – A commercial ground lease for the Lodge of the Ozarks building in Branson is being reassigned.

Branson City Attorney William Duston says this transfer involves just under four-acres within the 120-acre, city-owned property commonly referred to as the “old airport property,” assigned to Morrell Hospitality, LLC…

Beginning in 1982, the city has leased out portions of the old airport property to encourage orderly development and complement the tourist industry.

Aldermen approved a resolution transferring this particular lease assignment to Branson’s Best, Inc.

The Lodge of the Ozarks property carries a 2-point-5 million dollar deed of trust.