Commissioners Award Bids for Tipping Services

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Commissioners award primary and secondary bids for tipping services associated with the Taney County Transfer Station.

A bid from Republic Services came in at 12-dollars and 50-cents a ton for the county to utilize its landfill in Lamar, Missouri, while a bid from Waste Corp of America came in at 15-dollars a ton for its landfill in Hartville.

Interim Road & Bridge Administrator Randy Haes…

That’s based on a typical 20-ton load per truck.

Commissioners awarded the primary bid to Republic Services, and the secondary bid to Waste Corp.

In other business this week, Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt is appointed as the county’s representative to the University of Missouri Extension and the Southwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District Executive Board – duties previously held by her predecessor Danny Strahan.

The board also approved four personal property tax abatements, while denying three other requests.