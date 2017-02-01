Cox Branson Cath Lab Remodel Provides Safer Care for Patients

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Cox Medical Center Branson is now offering a safer, higher level of care for cardiac patients thanks to a remodel of the medical center’s cardiac catheterization labs.

More commonly known as Cath Labs, these labs see the placement of stents, balloons, pacemakers and defibrillators. The new equipment installed during the Cath Lab remodel, drastically reduces the amount of radiation used for procedures, such as angiograms, according to Cox Branson Cath Labs Manager, Ryan Sigle:

Sigle adds this technology can help decrease a patient’s procedural dose of radiation by 50 to 75-percent.

The Cath Lab remodel also mean Cox Branson is now offering radial artery access for the hearth catheterization procedure, which means they can go through a patients wrist to see if there are any coronary blockages in the heart.

Sigle says the Cath Lab is also open 24/7 for emergencies, so when a cardiac issue happens they can take care of it as soon as it arises.