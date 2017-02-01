Memorial and visitation services for James T. Hankins, 71, of Branson will be held Sat. evening Feb. 4, 2017 from 5 to 6 p.m.at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home on East Hwy 76, Branson. Rev. Stan Miller will say a few words at 5:30 P.M. Mr. Hankins passed away Sunday morning Jan 29, 2017.

James Truman Hankins was born September 3, 1945 in Everton, Missouri. He was the son of John Winfred Hankins and Reba Wilmire. He graduated from Billings High School. On May 7, 1966, Jay married Sammy Kay Owens and was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife of almost 51 years. He was a loving, caring father to his 2 daughters and his 6 grandson’s brought such a joy to him.

Jay was a man of many talents and professions; he retired as a disabled firefighter for the city of Springfield, Missouri. He attended the First Assembly of God Church in Branson. Jay had many hobby and interest, some of which were fishing, hunting, all types of sports and he like to cook. He will also be remembered for his trust in the Lord and the smiles he brought to everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John David Hankins and two sisters, Letha Mae Day and Nancy Kay Russell.

Jay is survived by his loving wife Sammy of the home; two daughters, Andria McDowell and husband Scott of Kirbyville, Mo.; Nanette Parton and husband Tim of Springfield, Mo.; one sister Ramona Brame of Ozark, Mo. and 6 grandson’s; Chris McDowell, Trey McDowell, Jesse McDowell, Josh Parton, Rhett Parton and Haden Parton.