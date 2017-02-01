Funeral services for Lillie Fern Brown age 95, of Spokane, Missouri will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo, with Dr. Mike Brown & Dr. David Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery in Alton, Missouri under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral home of Branson, Mo.

She passed away on January 31, 2017 at her home.

She was born on November 7, 1921 in Apache, Oklahoma the daughter of James Henry and Jenia Beulah Hathorn Bennett. Fern attended Southwestern Assembly of God College in Waxahatchie, Texas and was a graduate of Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. Sister Brown and her husband Rev. Olin E. Brown pastored outstations during college and pastored churches in Bellview, Mo., Osceola, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., Aurora, Mo., and Nevada, Missouri. They also served as Dean of Married Students at Jimmy Swaggart Bible College in Baton Rouge, La. She and her husband’s public ministry lasted over 50 years and its effects will never end.

Survivors are her two sons: Dr. Olin Michael Brown and his wife, Karen of Spokane, Missouri, Dr. James David Brown and his wife, Paula of New Virginia, Iowa. Eight grandchildren, Courtney Marie Ragusa and husband Charlie Ragusa, Lance Michael Brown, Tiffany Michelle Harms and her husband Adam Harms, Rachel Rachelle Brown, Shiloh Austin Brown and his wife, Chelsea Brown, Luke Clinton Brown and his wife, Ashley Brown, Daniel Wayne Brown and Rebekah Marker and her husband, Clint Marker. Seven great grandchildren; Pete, Angelina, Isaiah, Emmett, Rhett, Bella and Audrey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Olin Everett Brown, her parents and an infant daughter, Joy Yvonne Brown.

Flowers may be sent to Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, 708 State Hwy 248, Branson, Mo 65616 or memorial donations of honor made online to Strength & Wisdom Ministries www.strengthandwisdomministries.com.

These honor donations will be divided equally between her two sons’ ministries, Strength & Wisdom Ministries and Eagle Vision Church.