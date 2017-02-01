Lynn “Hatch” Atchley, age 58, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017. He was born August 1, 1958, in Mangum, Oklahoma, the son of Calvin and Thelma Atchley. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Lynn proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a veterans representative for the state government. He was known for riding motorcycles, playing guitar, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren. Lynn will be greatly missed by his loving family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Naomi Beaver and and Diana Sue Lyle; and one brother, Dwayne Atchley.

Lynn is survived by two sons, Nathan Atchley and wife Emelie of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Chris Akin and wife Nicole Short of Weatherford, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Kanin Atchley, Kruze Atchley and Timber Akin; a brother, John Conley of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; two nieces, Vicky Conley of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Chastidy Atchley of Branson, Missouri; two nephews, David Tony Kerbo of Eunice, New Mexico, and Caleb Atchley of Branson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Rose Atchley of Branson, Missouri; and a host of brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws as well as nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.