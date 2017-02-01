Man Arrested for Drugs in Stone Co. Receives Probation

by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – A man from Springfield receives a suspended imposition of sentence requiring five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a single felony drug charge in Stone County Circuit Court.

Forty-three-year-old Robert Kail, III was arrested in June of 2015, after a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly located meth, prescription oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and a .22 caliber pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Branson West.

At that time, Kail was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. About a week later, he posted a surety bond of 75-thousand dollars and was released from jail.

Almost a year later, in June of 2016, Kail was sent back to jail after he tested positive for meth prior to a scheduled court appearance. He remained in jail for about two weeks and was released on his own recognizance under original bond conditions, according to court records.

Tuesday morning, Kail pleaded guilty to a single count of possession with intent. Court records indicate he entered into a plea agreement with the Stone County Prosecutor’s Office.