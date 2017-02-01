Prescribed Burns to Start near Norfork and Bull Shoals

by Shannon Cay

BULL SHOALS, Ark. – Folks may experience a little bit of smoke around Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes starting today.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers say prescribed burns will begin this week and continue, weather permitting, through the area until the second week of April.

Ty Fowler, a spokesperson for the Corps, says areas scheduled for burning include Chapin Point, Minge Point, and McGinnis Point on Norfork. Furthermore, Jones point and Strawberry Point are scheduled for Bull Shoals.

He says areas to be burned include timber stands and glade restoration areas, so people with hunting stands in those areas should remove them. According to a release from the local corps of engineers, periodic burning improves timber stand health, enhances wildlife value, and helps restore glade areas back to their natural condition.

Additionally, Fowlers says it reduces the risk of wildfires during the summer months.