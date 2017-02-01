Tuesday Scores

College Basketball
Three Rivers 85 North Arkansas Men 82
HS Basketball
Boys
Nixa over Branson
Fair Grove 59 Reeds Spring 51
Clever 78 Forsyth 53
S of O 63 New Covenant 49
Billings 55 Spokane 32
Crane 55 Sparta 46
Hurley 61 Galena 51
Cassville 62 McDonald County 47
Aurora 67 East Newton 50
Harrison 70 Siloam Springs 54
Cotter 54 Yellville-Summit 29
Eureka Springs 62 St. Paul 47
Huntsville 40 Valley Springs 34
Omaha 69 Decatur 44
Western Grove 46 St. Joe 32
Lead Hill 50 Jasper 49 OT
Alpena 81 Kingston 63
Girls
Forsyth 50 Ava 41
New Covenant 44 S of O 33
Harrison 50 Siloam Springs 34
Jasper 74 Lead Hill 32
Omaha 67 Decatur 21
Western Grove 44 St. Joe 35