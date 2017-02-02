Branson Woman Seriously Injured, Arrested in Crash

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A woman from Branson suffers life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash early this (Thursday) morning, four miles north of Branson in Taney County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Heather Burow was traveling westbound on US 160 at 5:15 a.m., when she ran her vehicle off of the roadway and struck a driveway.

According to online crash and arrest reports, Burow was not wearing her seatbelt and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and for not wearing a seatbelt.

She was released to Cox South Hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.