Cassville Woman Injured in Crash near Butterfield

by Tim Church

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. – A woman from Cassville is injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday night, near Butterfield in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Stephanie Patterson of Purdy was traveling northbound on Highway 37 at Route W at 7:10 p.m., when she made a left hand turn into the path of a southbound vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Anderson of Cassville.

Anderson’s vehicle struck the rear of Patterson’s and both vehicles travelled off the roadway. Anderson was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Cassville to be treated for her minor injuries.