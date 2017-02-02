Former Stone Co. Jailer Charged in Hit-and-Run

by Sam Clanton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Stone County jailer is arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Springfield.

Forty-year-old Shawn Bouley of Reeds Spring is facing a single count of felony leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury. He was arrested Wednesday and later released from the Greene County Jail after posting 5-thousand dollars bond.

Bouley’s vehicle reportedly struck 45-year-old Bradley Bizzle of Springfield as he was walking across the intersection of National Avenue and Cherry Street at approximately 11 p.m. January 22nd.

The vehicle left the scene and Bizzle was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader contacted Springfield Police the next day to report Bouley told him he “hit a guy in Springfield last night when he was drunk.”

Bouley later told detectives that he knew he hit something, possibly a dog or a person, but he didn’t stop his car because he had been drinking and was scared.

Police seized Bouley’s car and sent evidence from the vehicle to the state crime lab for examination.

Bouley resigned from the sheriff’s office the day after the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 8th.