Arline Jane Armstrong, 89, of Branson and formerly of Peotone, IL passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her home. She retired from Bennet Industries in July 1989 after working there for 22 years. She was also a farmer and a homemaker.

Surviving are her brother, Bud (MaryAnn) Blogg from FL; one daughter, Pat (Don) Muehler from Bradley, IL; two sons, David Armstrong from Holland, MI and Dale (Ruth) Armstrong from Branson, MO. She is also survived by three granddaughters, two great granddaughters and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Irene Blogg and her husband, Richard Armstrong.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 11 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. with the funeral following at 2:00 P.M. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.

Memorials in Jane’s honor may be may to the donor’s choice.