Blue Eye Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A man from Blue Eye is injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday night, a half mile north of Branson in Taney County.

State Troopers report 47-year-old Michael Carroll of Blue Eye was traveling northbound on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway at 7:10 p.m., when his vehicle traveled into the path of a southbound vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Rodina Kelley of Bolivar.

Carroll’s vehicle traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for moderate injuries.