Bobcat Baseball Opens with Split

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Baseball Bobcats split a doubleheader to open the 2017 Baseball Season at Bob Smith Field.

The Bobcats won the opener over Central Baptist 3-1 behind the complete game pitching performance by Collin Thrasher who struck out seven in earning the win. The Bobcat offense scored three runs in the first two innings to give Thrasher all the support he would need.

The Bobcats also scored three runs in the first two innings in the second game but the visitors from Conway, Arkansas rallied to get five runs in the last two innings to take the 6-3 win.

The two teams will play again this afternoon at 2:00.