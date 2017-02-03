Caution Urged Due to Low Lakes Levels

by Shannon Cay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials are urging boaters, dock owners, and visitors of the White River Basin lakes to take precaution as lake levels are low.

Laurie Driver, with the Army Corps of Engineers, says cold weather has fueled demand for hydroelectricity from five corps dams in the basin. That, in addition to below normal rainfall, has caused the lakes to reach an extremely low level. According to the release Beaver, Table Rock, Greers Ferry, Bull Shoals, and Norfork Lakes are five to ten feet below the tops of their conservation pools.

She says there is plenty of water for boating and other activities. However, officials are urging people to be careful out on the water due to some obstacles that are now just below the surface.

A release from the Corps of Engineers suggests dock owners should monitor their docks closely and move them as needed to prevent them from becoming grounded.Driver says for boaters, some launch ramps may also be impaired. She adds boaters should try and stay in main river channels and give the shoreline a wide berth

Officials say a change in water color usually indicates a change in depth with the lighter color showing shallower water.