Chili Chefs Wanted for CASA Cook-Off

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – If you think your chili is a notch above the rest, the folks at CASA want you to enter the fifth annual chili cook-off slated for later this month.

Shannon Snow, president of the board for Court Appointed Children Advocates, known as CASA, says so far they have 15 contestants and would like to have five more:

He says all the funds raised through the cook-off will go to help the 350 kids currently in the foster care system for the 14th district in Arkansas. CASA advocates for kids who have been abandoned or abused in Boone, Newton, Baxter, and Marion Counties.

The CASA Chili Cook-off will be held on February 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center in Harrison.