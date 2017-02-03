Mrs. Frances A. Smith, 81, of Rockaway Beach, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in the Forsyth Nursing and Rehab Center. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:000 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 12:00 in the in the funeral home with Chaplain Steve Clark officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 PM in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Frances Ann Smith was born Sunday, October 20, 1935 in Caney, KS to John Cecil and Sarah R. (Houser) Wilson. She was raised in Coffeyville, KS and graduated from the Coffeyville High School in the class of 1953. Frances married William “Bill” Smith on June 1, 1953. In addition to raising three children, her primary employment was with Smykle and Associates in Wheaton, IL. Fran and Bill were very active members with the DuPage power Squadron. She was also a member of the ESA Sorority in association with St. Jude Charities. Her beloved husband Bill died in December of 2000.

As a family and into retirement, Fran enjoyed camping, fishing and motor home adventures. The year1996 was the beginning of retirement with Bill to their dream home in Rockaway Beach, where they enjoyed many happy times since they were teenagers. The dominos game “Mexican Train,” was a favorite past time in recent years. Throughout her life, she made many wonderful memories at the family farm in Coffeyville.

She is survived by two sons, William Lynn Smith and wife, Raynie, Terrence Smith; one daughter, Rebecca O’Carroll; three brothers, J.C., James and Joseph Wilson; one sister, Betty Jo Clark; two grandchildren, Sarah O’Carroll and J. Benson Vandermeer; four great-grandchildren, Thomas Selmon, Jackson, Charlotte and Chloe Vandermeer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Smith; son-in-law, Thomas O’Carroll.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth.