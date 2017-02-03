Frank L. Korbelik, age 88, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1928 in Nelson, Nebraska to parents, Emil and Rosella (Watson) Korbelik. He went to school in Nelson, Nebraska where he graduated from high school and then went to the University of Nebraska, where he studied Math, Science and Music. Frank served his country in the United States Navy.

On March 18, 1956 he married Mary Ann McCullough who was from Friend, Nebraska. They lived in Lincoln for a few years then several other places. He taught school in Palisade, Tobias, and Hardy, Nebraska. They moved to Missouri where he taught at Pineville, Missouri and Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Frank was always a hard worker who enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister; one brother; his son Curtis, and five children at birth.

Surviving are his wife, Mary; one son, Darrell Korbelik and his wife, Terry of Rocky Comfort; one daughter, Kimberly Ann Korbelik of Lowell, Arkansas and three grandchildren, Brandon, Bradley and Tanisha Lenay.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

