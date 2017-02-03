Galena Man Killed in Newton County Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

JOPLIN, Mo. – A man from Galena is killed in a single vehicle crash Thursday night, a mile in a half south of Joplin in Newton County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Ferdie Canady was traveling northbound on Coyote Drive at 6:50 p.m., when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control of his vehicle, as he was traveling back into the northbound lane.

Canady’s vehicle then traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned. According to the online crash report, he was not his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and into a tree.

Canady was pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Coroner Jerry Deems. Troop D reports this accident as its 6th fatality crash for 2017.