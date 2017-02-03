Health Department Recognizes February as American Heart Month

by Tim Church

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – With February being American Heart Month, the Stone County Health Department is encouraging area residents to take action to keep yourself heart healthy.

Stone County Health Department Community Health Specialist Monica Spittler joined Scott McCaulley on his KRZK program “At Your Service” to learn more about the heart and things individuals can do to prevent heart disease.

Spittler shares the leading preventable cause of death in the U-S is cigarettes and the dangers they inflect upon a smoker’s heart:

The Heart Foundation reports “smokers are twice as likely to suffer heart attacks as non-smokers and are more likely to die as a result.”

Spittler shares other contributing factors that lead to heart disease include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, physical inactivity and obesity.

To learn more about American Hearth Month and how to prevent heart disease visit here.