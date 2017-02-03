Hollister Middle School Earns Exemplary Status

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Middle School is named a Professional Learning Communities Exemplary School for promoting collaborative learning and effectively using data to increase student achievement.

Only 4-percent of all Missouri school buildings have earned this Department of Elementary and Secondary Education award since its inception in 2003.

Hollister School District Communications Director Debbie Redford tells aldermen that 16 buildings received the designation this school year, and only two of those are middle schools…

As part of the award program, the Hollister Middle School Leadership Team taught innovative strategies breakout sessions during DESE’s Powerful Learning Conference in Osage Beach…

Students, teachers and administrators celebrated the accomplishment with a special assembly this (Friday) morning.