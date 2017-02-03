Kimie T. Gautney, age 92, of Jenkins, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the home of her son, Dean Gautney of Aurora.

She was born November 9, 1924 in Kofu, Japan. On January 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Bill Gautney who preceded her in death on May 16, 1987. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother; one sister and a granddaughter.

Surviving are two sons, Dean Gautney and his wife Jeannie of Aurora, Missouri and Donnie Gautney and his wife Connie of Exeter, Missouri; one daughter, Ann Boles and her husband Randy of Marionville, Missouri; two brothers; six grandchildren, Adam, Amanda, Sarah, Gary, Jennifer, and Carla and eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Mason, Hailey, Jaeron, Kaydence, Jaxson, Aaron, and Easton.

Kimie grew up in Japan where she was a second grade teacher. From 1955 until 1975 she worked with her husband Bill at Gautney’s Store in Jenkins, Missouri. She then began working at Fasco Industries, retiring from there in 2010 at the age of 86. She was a member of Shiloah Baptist Church and loved cooking, quilting, growing flowers, crocheting, reading, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 6, 2017 at Clio Cemetery in Jenkins under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Greg Forester will conduct the services.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Monday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to Clio Cemetery in memory of Kimie.

