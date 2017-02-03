Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office to Launch Click It or Ticket Campaign

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announces it is joining efforts with statewide law enforcement for an aggressive “Click It or Ticket” mobilization on Thursday, February 16th.

In an effort to get more motorists to buckle up and save more lives, deputies will be on lookout to remind motorists that seatbelts can save lives.

Sheriff Brad DeLay shares in a release that despite evidence proving the benefits or wearing a seatbelt, 20-percent of Missouri motorists are still not making it click. He adds even worse, 63-percent of occupants killed in crash in Missouri were unrestrained.