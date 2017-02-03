Visitation for Marsha M. Turpin, 69, Hollister, will be Monday evening, Feb. 6, at 6-7 PM in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mrs. Turpin passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in the Cox Medical Center, Branson. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Marsha Mae Turpin was born Feb. 5, 1947 in Marianna, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Nora Louise (Keeling) Woodruff. She had lived in Marianna, Arkansas most of her life before moving to Hollister in 1980. Marsha was blessed with four sons.

She had worked at miscellaneous jobs in the area but basically was a homemaker and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Humbird; her father Lloyd Woodruff and her parents Nora and James McKamie; three brothers an infant Walter, Earl and Darrell and one grandson Gary Dean Hart.

Marsha is survived by her four sons and their wives, Herbert Carson (Teresa); Benny Carson (Miki); Elvis Hart (Teresa) and Gary Dean Hart (Teresa) all of Branson; three daughters Tracy Dimetroff of Hollister; Cindy Humbird of California; Kara Hatfield of Branson; one brother Roy Dean McKamie of Marianna, Ark.; Paula Lambert of Bergman, Ark.; Belinda Fargo of Hollister; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.