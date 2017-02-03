Newton County Road 85 Approved for Improvements

by Shannon Cay

MOUNT JUDEA, Ark. – The Arkansas State Highway Commission approves improvements for Newton County Road 85 near Mount Judea.

Danny Straessle, a commission representative, says crews will be resurfacing just over half a mile of the road between Highway 123 and County Road 41. According to the release, the construction will be done by Crouse Construction Company, out of Harrison, at a cost of 90-thousand 940 dollars.

Officials say the construction is slated to begin in two to four weeks and is expected to be complete by June of this year.