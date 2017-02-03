Funeral services for Roscoe Keithley, 94, of Branson will be held Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11 A.M. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Pastor Sam Kaunley will officiate. Burial will follow at 1 P.M. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Roscoe passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. William Roscoe Keithley was born April 13, 1922 in Bluff, Missouri. He was the son of Burl and Pearl (Cook) Keithley. Roscoe married Wanetta Martha Davis on September 2, 1943 in Taney County. They were blessed with one daughter. Roscoe and Wanetta lived in Sacramento, California for a time. They celebrated sixty-nine years of marriage before her passing in September of 2012. Roscoe served his country during World War II in the United States Coast Guard. He attended Sanctuary of Hope in Branson. He was a welder and foreman for Wemco Industrial Equipment Co., welding holding tanks. Roscoe belonged to the California Blue Grass Association and enjoyed attending Bluegrass Festivals. He also loved to hunt and fish and was an avid knife and gun collector as well as trader. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Wanetta and brother Chuck Keithley. Roscoe is survived by his daughter Donna Baker of Branson, sister Wilma Houseman of Forsyth, his grandson and wife Bryan and Amanda Baker of Branson and great grandsons Brody Baker and Nic Churchwell of Branson and Blake Churchwell of Florida. Visitation will be Monday, February 6 from 10-11 AM in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.