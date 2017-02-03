The Keeter Center Named in Two Top 25 TripAdvisor Rankings

by Tim Church

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – TripAdvisor names The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks as number two in the Top 25 Small Hotels in the U.S. and Number Five in the Top 25 Hotels for Service in its 2017 Travelers Choice Awards.

Tom Healey, General Manager of The Keeter Center, says this award is a great reflection of the students and staff and the great services they provide. Healey adds he wishes to express his sincerest appreciation to all of their guests who have recognized the talents of student workers through their kind remarks in person, and on TripAdvisor.

In ranking the top hotels, TripAdvisor examines the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. To view the respective rankings, visit the links below.

Top 25 Small Hotels in the US

Top 25 Hotels for Service