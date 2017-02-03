Thursday Scores, Friday Schedule

NOTE: Live High School Basketball Coverage tonight on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK with the Branson Boys hosting Neosho at 7:30.
Scores
College Basketball
North Arkansas Women 79 Arkansas Baptist 50
North Arkansas Men 83 Arkansas Baptist 80
HS Basketball
Girls
Branson 56 Neosho 41
Buffalo 66 Reeds Spring 54
Blue Eye 55 Hollister 23
Strafford 100 Forsyth 40
Galena 48 Billings 38
Clever 73 Crane 53
Cassville 83 Eureka Springs 4
Boys
Crane 80 Billings 60
S of O 62 Lighthouse Christian 37
Bradleyville 80 Gainesville 71
Boys/Girls
Harrison Girls 56 Russellville 33
Harrison Boys 67 Russellville 35
Today
HS Basketball
Boys
Neosho at Branson
Buffalo at Reeds Spring
Hollister at Rogersville
Bradleyville at Everton
Billings at Blue Eye
S of O at Seymour
Clever at Spokane
Forsyth at Morrisville
Lutie at Hurley
Greenwood at Galena
Boys/Girls
Alpena at St. Paul
Green Forest at Valley Springs
Eureka Springs at Decatur
Bergman at Yellville-Summit
Omaha at Kingston
Jasper at Western Grove
Mammoth Springs at Bruno-Pyatt
Huntsville at Marshall
College Basketball
North Arkansas Women at Lindenwood/Belleville