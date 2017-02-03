Water Main Break Affects Downtown Branson Customers

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – UPDATE: As of approximately 11 a.m., City of Branson Utility Department reports water lines in downtown Branson have been repaired and water service restored.

—

(original story)

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is reporting a water main break in the downtown area.

This break is affecting water customers from Commercial to Sycamore and then to Atlantic. Crews are onsite troubleshooting the break, which is estimated to take two to four hours to repair.

