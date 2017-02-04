Bobcats Roll Up Two Wins Against Haskell

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats continued their strong play in 2017 with a pair of wins against Haskell Indian Nations University on Saturday at the Keeter Athletic Complex.

The Lady Bobcats celebrated Senior Day winning their game 75-49 which also netted Lady Bobcat Coach Becky Vest her 100th Career win. The two C of O Seniors had big days as Hannah Wisdom led all scorers with 19 points and Maggie McMenamy scoring 12 points. Kelsie Cleeton added another double-double to her season total getting 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Lady Bobcats are 10-0 for the second half of the season after dropping two games in Hawaii before Christmas and are 21-4 for the season.

The Bobcats 69-52 win over the Indians was in spite of shooting only 31% from the field for the game. Haskell wasn’t much better, shooting only 33% but the Bobcats slowly built the second half lead by playing solid defense plus a special effort on the boards by Kiefer Starbird, who grabbed 21 rebounds to go along with his 10 points. Cameron Paschke led the Bobcats with 16 points as they go to 17-6 for the season and 12-1 since the Christmas Break.

Both teams will play Central Christian this week, the Women on Wednesday at 6:00 and the Men next Saturday at 5:00.