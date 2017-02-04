Community Members Learn How to Save a Life in Taney Co.

Press Release

HOLLISTER, Mo. – TCAD Paramedics, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Hollister, recently hosted a Hands-Only CPR Course. This course has been designed to quickly and efficiently train members of the community to perform life-saving CPR in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

Hands-Only CPR requires only chest compressions be performed until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. No rescue breathing or mouth-to-mouth is needed.

The Hands-Only CPR course gives students an understanding of the physiology behind only providing chest compressions, the ability to recognize sudden cardiac arrest and the mechanics of how to perform effective chest compressions.

Chest compressions are the most important part of caring for a patient in cardiac arrest. The best chance a patient has for survival is immediate chest compressions. Prior to starting the public access Hands-Only CPR program, TCAD Paramedics saw approximately 18% of cardiac arrest patients receiving chest compressions before the arrival of the ambulance.

As of 4th Quarter 2016, 50% of the cardiac arrest patients in Taney County had compressions initiated before the arrival of emergency medical personnel. It is the goal of TCAD Paramedics and the Rotary Club of Hollister to train as many community members as possible in Hands Only CPR.

The more people who are trained and willing to help a sudden cardiac arrest patient, the better chance everyone has of surviving sudden cardiac arrest in Taney County.

“Hands-Only CPR in combination with TCAD Paramedics Public Access Defibrillation Program saved the life of a Hollister High School student in 2016. Trained community members who recognized sudden cardiac arrest and acted fast to start CPR saved the life of this young man. TCAD Paramedics encourage everyone to take time to learn Hands-Only CPR and be prepared to Save a Life in Taney County!” -Johnathan Tudor, TCAD Paramedics Public Information Officer.

The Hands-Only CPR course is funded through a partnership between TCAD Paramedics and the Rotary Club of Hollister. Classes are one hour long and are offered free of charge, at the TCAD Paramedics Headquarters in Hollister.

For more information on upcoming Hands-Only CPR classes at TCAD Paramedics contact Debbie Redford of the Rotary Club of Hollister at 417-332-7246.