Corps Announces February Programs at Dewey Short VC

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – The Army Corps of Engineers Dewey Short Visitor Center at Table Rock Lake is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during February. Beginning March 1 the center will be open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A self-guided children’s activity area is available when the visitor center is open. In addition, several park ranger led programs are planned for the month of February. All programs begin at the visitor center, are free, open to the public, and no registration is required.

Nature tales is held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Join park rangers and volunteers for nature stories and activities. Each program will last about 30 minutes and include reading a nature themed story and hands-on activity.

Attend mammal mania Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Participants of all ages can test their mammal knowledge by matching furs, skulls, scat, and tracks.

The Dams on the White River program will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Learn about the history and modern missions of the dams on the upper White River.

Bring the family to the visitor center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to test your nature knowledge in a human-sized board game.

Bundle up for a winter hike at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 10, 17, and 24 to learn more about what local wildlife is up to in the winter woods. A winter hike will also be taken at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

An energy carnival will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Dewey Short Visitor Center. Form a team and challenge others at games to learn about energy, where it comes from and how to conserve it.

Some programs may be cancelled because of weather. For more information or to verify that a program has not been cancelled, please contact the visitor center at 501-340-1943.