I-44 Bridge Rehab Project Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is alerting drivers to upcoming traffic delays due to road construction beginning the week of February 6th.

This work is being done to rehabilitate the eastbound bridge over the Spring River on I-44 at mile marker 43-point-four. Contractor crews will begin the project by placing message boards, replacing guardrails and signing a detour along Missouri Route 96 between Route 39 and Route 97 for westbound traffic and a detour on the outer road beginning at Exit 38 for eastbound traffic.

This project is being completed by Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. out of Columbia for a total project cost of three-point-four-million-dollars.

Drivers should also be aware that beginning the week of March 13th, temporary crossovers will be constructed moving two-way traffic into the westbound lanes of I-44. This project is estimated to be completed by August 31st, 2017.