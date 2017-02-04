RSHS Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Feb. 10

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Six individuals will be inducted into the Reeds Spring High School Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, February 10. The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Forsyth at the RSHS gymnasium.

The inductees are:

Erik Wood – 1983 graduate who was an all-state football standout

Jesse Stovall – 1999 graduate who has become a major competitor in the Midwest Auto Racing Series (MARS) circuit

Craig Hesseling – 2005 graduate who was a state cross country finalist and a standout distance runner in track

Jessica Smythe – 2007 graduate who was a standout volleyball player

Brittany Stone – 2008 graduate who a standout volleyball player

Becky Lipasek– Former volleyball coach

The 2006 and 2007 Lady Wolves volleyball teams will also be inducted. Those teams finished third in the state in Class 3. This will be the 21st group of inductees into the RSHS Sports Hall of Fame, which was started in 1997.