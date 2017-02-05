Authorities say Phone Caused Crash near Sparta

by Shannon Cay

SPARTA, Mo. – A man from Sparta suffers moderate injuries after crashing his car in an attempt to reach his cell phone on Saturday night.

Troopers say 26-year-old Nicholas Hyde was traveling southbound on Highway 135 at 10:35 p.m. According to the online crash report, he was three miles south of his hometown when he attempted to reach for his phone, causing him to drift off the right side of the roadway. The report says he then over corrected, crashed into a fence, and then some trees.

Authorities say he was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates says he was not wearing a seatbelt.