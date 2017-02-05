Breast Cancer Survivors Share Stories of Support

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Over the past several years, Susan G. Komen Ozark has provided generous grants to Skaggs Foundation, allowing the foundation to help local women receive the breast cancer screenings, care and support they need. In recognition of World Cancer Day on Feb. 4, two local women share their stories of survivorship and how their journeys were impacted by the generosity of Susan G. Komen Ozark.

Someone to lean on

It July 2015 when 79-year-old Lila Tuter, of Kimberling City, discovered a lump under her arm.

“The family doctor said I needed to get a mammogram,” she recalled. “Deep down, I knew I had cancer.”

In a matter of just a couple of weeks, Lila had 18 lymph nodes removed – five of which were cancerous. She soon started a year of chemotherapy treatments and 33 radiation treatments at CoxHealth Cancer Center Branson where she found the experts, comfort and support she needed.

“I’ve never been to a clinic from front to back where every person there works so hard to make sure you are comfortable,” Tuter said. “And Marcy (Keltner), she is wonderful. You’ll never find any person more wonderful than Marcy.”

Thanks to Susan G. Komen Ozark which makes Keltner’s position as a patient navigator possible, Keltner is able to support patients like Tuter through every step of their journey.

“When I went to see my oncologist, Dr. Gonzalez, I was referred to Marcy,” Tuter said. “Marcy took me in and spent so much time with me, explaining to me how each of the chemo treatments would affect me and she also gave me a wig.”

Tuter said Keltner’s kindness and expert advice was a huge comfort when life was scary.

“I felt like I had someone I could lean on,” she said. “I had someone there, who I could call and talk to anytime.”

Tuter credits Keltner for where she is today. She explained that after enduring her first round of chemotherapy, she wanted to stop.

“If I had not had Marcy talk me into it, I probably would not have finished that first set,” she said.

Susan G. Komen Ozark also made it possible for Tuter to receive gas cards to help with travel expenses.

Tuter said she was blown away by everyone’s kindness.

“I have been treated like royalty,” she said.

A new confidence

Cynthia Toolen is a busy vibrant young wife and mother who was determined not to let cancer get in the way of life.

It was mid-January 2015.

“I brushed my hand across my chest to move my hair away and that’s when I felt a lump,” she said.

She soon scheduled an appointment with her doctor and from there was sent for a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy.

“I’ll never forget the feeling I had when they took me into the room and said I had cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer at that,” Toolen said. “As soon as my appointment was over, I had to go upstairs to my son’s appointment with his pediatrician. That’s when I stopped crying and wiped away my tears because I knew right then and there I had to fight and beat my cancer. I had two choices, I could sit and cry about it or I could do something about it.”

On Feb. 12, she went in for a single mastectomy.

In all, Toolen endured six chemotherapy treatments and five surgeries.

“I couldn’t believe how fast it all went,” she said.

She was only 35 at the time – too young for a typical screening mammogram.

Instead of getting lost in research and worry about “what ifs,” she focused her energy on enjoying life.

“I didn’t want to expect anything,” she said. “My husband, he did hours and hours of research.”

She “didn’t sweat the small stuff.”

“We had fun shaving my head,” said Toolen, who had long hair at the time. “Losing my hair really didn’t bother me. I had fun with it and had a couple of different wigs. I didn’t mind that people stared either.”

Toolen also found great support through CoxHealth Cancer Center Branson Patient Navigator Marcy Keltner, whose position is made possible through a grant awarded to Skaggs Foundation by Susan G. Komen Ozark.

“Marcy was always wonderful,” Toolen said. “I was always nervous about going in for treatments. She’d always greet me with a big hug. She’s very personable. Before, all my treatments and follow up appointments, I’d go in and meet with her and sometimes just to talk about nothing.”

Keltner was able to not only provide Toolen with an understanding of what to expect, but also provided her with a lot of items to make her journey more comfortable.

While Toolen is grateful for all of the care and support she received throughout her journey, she said she hopes that other women understand their own strength.

“Your mind is very powerful, never underestimate it,” she said. “You can choose to make your journey good or you can choose to make your journey bad. It’s when you choose to make it good, that is when you realize the strength you have and nothing can stand in your way.”

There is also one outward change that Toolen has started doing for herself since her diagnosis.

“I started wearing makeup and fixing my hair,” she said. “I think it’s my way of showing on the outside the confidence I feel in the inside.”