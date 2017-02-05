Man Killed in Madison Co. Crash Saturday

by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – A man from Saint Paul, Arkansas is dead following a crash in Madison County on Saturday night.

The Arkansas State Police say 30-year-old Richard Keck was driving southbound on Highway 23, just north of the Franklin County line around 11:30 p.m. That’s when authorities believe he crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, whose driver is not named.

According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Keck’s vehicle ended up on the west side of the roadway and it then caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car, 32-year-old Daniel McGuire from Combs, Arkansas, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Springdale for unspecified injuries. According to the report, the weather conditions were dry and the road conditions were clear.