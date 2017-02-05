RS School District Honors Employee of the Month

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Edith Back is the Reeds Spring School District Employee of the Month for January. Back is the head cook at Reeds Spring Primary School. Principal Karen Murray said Back is the heart and soul of the building.

“She looks out for everyone, young and old, making certain no one goes without a good, healthy meal,” Murray said. “If you stop by the cafeteria you just might hear her famous phrase, “I made cinnamon rolls, baby!”

Superintendent Michael Mason and Mrs. Murray presented Back with a certificate and bonus check in recognition of this award.