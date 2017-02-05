Western Taney Co. Firefighters Honored at Banquet

Press Release

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Western Taney County Fire Protection District held its annual Awards and Recognition Banquet at The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks on Saturday, Jan. 28. Firefighter were honored for their dedication and commitment to the citizens of western Taney County.

Honored were:

Business of the Year – Ferrell Gas – for their donation of propane to the Training Division for live training burns.

Support Team Member of the Year – Samantha Raver

Junior Firefighter of the Year – Brandon Bjorge

Rookie Firefighter of the Year – Billy Hammon

Firefighter of the Year – Colton Reid

Officer of the Year – Kevin Rein

Fire Chief Chris Berndt gave his annual State of the District address which was highlighted by the plans for a new Station #12 on Windmill Rd.

Firefighters were honored for their years of service and commitment to training. Door prizes were donated by various businesses in Branson, Hollister, and western Taney County. A special thank you to those businesses.