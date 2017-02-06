Charles N. Shaffer, Jr. went home to glory on Friday, February 3, 2017, after a short illness. He was a resident at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center in Branson, Missouri. Charles was born October 4, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, and was raised in Felton, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Red Lion Area Senior High School, Red Lion, Pennsylvania in 1962. Charles was also a 1990 graduate of Rhema Bible Training Center, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles N. and Blanche M. (Frey) Shaffer; his first wife: Judith E. (Schmuck) Shaffer; as well as four sisters: Hazel English, Grace Harrison, Charlotte Shock and Margaret Picone.

Charles is survived by his second wife of 27 years: Mary C. Shaffer; his three children: Melissa A. Marlin, Laura R. Seitz, and Todd A. Shaffer; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Throughout his lifetime, Charles resided in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Indiana, Vermont, and Missouri. Over the years, he held jobs in printing, moving and storage, truck driving and grounds keeping.

His passion was reading and studying his Bible, living his life for God, and being a witness for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed working on his car and motorcycle and also being in the beauty of God’s creation – enjoying hiking, hunting, camping, and working outdoors.

Charles’ final resting place is the Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, Garden of Wisdom, in York, Pennsylvania. If so desired, contributions can be made in his name to Oxford HealthCare – Home Care & Hospice, 3660 S. National, Suite 300, P.O. Box 10939, Springfield, MO 65808-0939.

