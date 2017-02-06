Funeral Services for Dr. Stanley “Stan the Man” Lee Morris, age 76 of Omaha, Arkansas will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Burial will full Military Honors will follow at 1:00 PM in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.

He died on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.

He was born on June 25, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Homer and Pauline Horn Morris. He is the owner of International Bible Translator Inc. and veteran of the United States Air Force. He had been a resident of the area for the past 12 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Morris of Omaha, AR, six children; Mary Beth, Kathryn and Robert Morris, Erin Mistretta and husband Bob of Winter Haven, FL., Emily Daniel and husband Michael of Nashville, TN and Rebecca Garcia and husband Pedro of Nashville, TN. And six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Memorials are suggested to International Bible, P.O. Box 6203, Branson, MO. 65615.

