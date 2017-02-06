Gerald Allan (Jerry) Pilz

Gerald Allan Pilz (Jerry) was born on January 13, 1940 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017. He was the son of Henry Reinhold Pilz and Mildred Schlimpert Pilz. Henry was a traveling Colgate salesman. Mildred was a housewife. Jerry’s brother Ronald was a public school educator and for several years was employed by Governor Hearnes. His sister, Lavern Degenova was a nurse. All of the family are deceased.

Jerry attended the Perryville Lutheran Elementary School through 8th grade and graduated from the Perryville High school in 1958. Sports were his favorite interest. He played baseball and football for the Pirates. Beyond that he had Tennessee Walking Horses and enjoyed taking care of them and trail riding.

Following graduation he enlisted in the army. He was at Ft. Leonard Wood for his basic training. His home base was in San Antonio, Texas. Jerry served in the army through 1958, however, following an accident he left the army with an Honorable Discharge.

In 1959 he entered college at Murray, Kentucky and graduated with a BSE degree. He later taught at St. Vincent’s grade school in Perryville.

In 1965, Jerry met and married Judith A. Noel from Marmaduke, Arkansas. They had four children, Jenifer Pilz Coulibaly of Columbia, Mo., John Pilz (Maria Barker) of Licking, Chris Pilz (Angie Rogers) of Waynesville, and Kerry Pilz of Boonville. There are 13 grandchildren-Cameron, Ashton, Addison, Aldon Pilz, Tara (husband Jarred Stokes), Sara, Kara (husband Joseph Clayton), Jordan and Lauren Pilz, and Aliou, Jared, Emmanuel and Eli Coulibaly. There ae two great grandchildren—Corilee 10 months and Cedar five months.

Jerry later earned a Masters and Specialist Degree from Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau. During his education career he was a coach, teacher, principal and superintendent. His career lasted 38 years. He retired in 2004. After retirement he closed home mortages throughout Missouri for three years.

In 2008, Jerry and Judy moved to Branson from Rolla. They transferred their church membership to Faith Lutheran in Branson. While living at Pt. Royale they worked several years at the entry gate. They traveled through the Ozarks and throughout the country. They were avid supporters of all the Branson entertainers.

One of his greatest pleasures was the Gerald A. Pilz & Friends All Star Games started in 1994 at C of O under the direction of Al Waller. The games showcase the top-notch players in Missouri and surrounding states. It’s for graduating seniors. Through the years the event has raised thousands of dollars for C of O scholarships and books. During these 22 years, there has been 660 players compete from 137 schools. This event features some of the top high school coaches from the area.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 5:00 until 9:00 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Branson with a visitation to begin at 9:30 AM until service time at 10:30 AM.

Burial with full military honors will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 10th at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

Memorial contribution may be made to College of The Ozarks Booster Club, P O Box 17, Point Lookout, Mo. 65726 for the Gerald A. Pilz Scholarship Fund.