Gladys “June” Baker, age 86, of Ridgedale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017. She was born June 13, 1930, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Gladys and Paul Kaltenbach. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

As an artist, June especially loved painting greeting cards. She worked as a teletype operator, played the keyboard, and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and Sunday school teacher. June opened her home for weekly Bible study and prayer groups for more than 30 years. A lovely lady, June will be dearly missed by her children and by the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Woods-White and a son, Robert LeRoy Woods. June was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Lee Woods; and her second husband, Roy Edward Baker.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Standing by the Door, 564 Rinehart Road, Branson, Missouri 65616.