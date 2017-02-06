Gloria Jean Becker, age 65, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born October 3, 1951, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of James and Ima Jean Johnson. Gloria was joined in marriage August 5, 1972, to Larry Becker. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Having a heart of gold, Gloria was very loving and generous. She was a kitchen supervisor with the Branson School District for many years. Gloria was a great cook and enjoyed fishing with Larry. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Johnson and Jimmy Johnson.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Larry Becker of the home; a daughter, Lora Molina and husband Alejandro of Branson, Missouri; a son, Rodney Patterson and wife Liz of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Faye Mathews of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held 5:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Faith Baptist Church in Spokane, Missouri, with Pastor James W. Mohler officiating. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.